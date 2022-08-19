Syrian community condemns violent Ħamrun brawl by co-nationals

The Syrian community in Malta has condemned and disassociated itself from the violent acts perpetrated by a group of Syrian nationals in Ħamrun’s main road.

The Syrian Solidarity in Malta, an NGO, said on Friday that Syrians are committed to live in peace and in full respect of Maltese laws.

“As Syrians living in Malta we are grateful to the Maltese people for their hospitality after most of us asked for asylum because of the state our country is in,” the NGO said. “We remain committed to work hand in hand with the Maltese government to have more opportunities for integration into Maltese society.”

The NGO invited the Maltese authorities to enter into dialogue with them to chart a way forward and ensure the wellbeing of everyone.

The NGO appealed against generalisations on the whole community. “The whole Syrian community must not be made to suffer because of the actions of a few individuals.”

The NGO was reacting to a massive brawl that happened on Ħamrun’s main road on Thursday in which two people had to be hospitalised, one of them with a knife injury. A large group of Syrian nationals fought each other with some brandishing sticks and wooden boards.

The police had to call in reinforcements to calm the situation down. The brawl led to an outpouring of concern within the Ħamrun community and calls for a heavier police presence.