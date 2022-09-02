[WATCH] After abortion legislation review, government to present changes in parliament

The government will be tabling amendments in parliament following a legal review of abortion legislation in Malta.

“While we will not be opening any doors to pregnancy termination, we will ensure that doctors can carry out their work and save lives without any fear of breaking the law,” he said.

After American tourist Andrea Prudente had to be airlifted to Spain to receive a termination of an unviable pregnancy, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that the Maltese law in its entirety will be studied to make sure doctors can give care without worry.

Prudente broke her waters at 16 weeks and although doctors at Mater Dei Hospital told her the pregnancy was not viable they could not carry out an abortion because the foetus still had a heartbeat. Prudente was being treated with antibiotics to minimise the risk of contracting sepsis, a blood infection, that could have put her life in danger.

Fearne said that discussions have been held with specialists, who are one of the main stakeholders in the area, because they will be among the most affected by legal changes.

“By the next parliamentary session, a number of proposals will be tabled,” he said.