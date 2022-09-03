Elderly German national is the second diving death in less than a month

A 66-year-old German man died on Friday afternoon after experiencing difficulty while diving at Wied iż-Żurrieq, the police said.

The incident happened at around 4pm and the man was given first assistance by members of the Red Cross present on site.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead sometime later.

Police are investigating the incident and duty magistrate Leonard Caruana is holding an inquiry.

This is the second diving fatality in less than a month. On 12 August, the police found the body of 35-year-old soldier Christian Degabriele in the sea off St Paul’s Bay.

Degabriele had been reported missing a day earlier after having gone diving in the area. It is believed that Degabriele was hit by a boat that kept going.