PN ditches the Granaries in minimalist Independence Day celebrations

A “commemorative activity” held at the foot of the Independence monument in Floriana will replace the Nationalist Party’s traditional Independence Day eve mass meeting.

The activity will include the participation of the social partners and will end with a speech by PN leader Bernard Grech, in what is a drastically reduced programme of activities.

The information was unveiled on Monday by PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione and Secretary-general Michael Piccinino, who said the theme for this year’s festivities was ‘quality of life’.

Activities start on the 16 and 17 September with several meetings with grassroots activists. Two open discussions will be held on the 18 and 19 September at the PN clubs in Naxxar and Siġġiewi respectively.

The events will culminate in what has been described as a commemorative activity at the foot of the Independence monument in Floriana. Perici Calascione said the social partners will be invited for this event, which will close with Grech’s speech.

A discussion on the quality of life will be held in Gozo on 25 September.

The reduced programme confirms what MaltaToday had reported a fortnight ago that the PN will have no mass meeting and no activities on the Granaries.

Party members on social media had voiced their disappointment at the lack of activities planned for this year’s events.

READ ALSO: No PN mass meeting for Independence Day activities