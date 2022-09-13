Summer power cuts reduced by 34% over previous year, Enemalta says

Summer power cuts were reduced by 34% when compared to last year after an €11 million investment in the distribution network, Enemalta said.

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona said that more works on the electricity distribution system are expected to be carried out over the course of six years, as part of a €90 million plan to reinforce the network.

"We are committed to providing our customers, whether families or businesses, with an improved service and a stable electricity supply. During summer 2022 we managed to reduce the faults despite an increase in demand," Cardona said.

Enemalta Chairman Ryan Fava mentioned how a record day-peak electricity demand of 581 megawatts was reached on 7 July. This was a 2.8% increase over the 2021 record. The evening peak record was reached on 17 August with 542 megawatts, a 5.6% increase over the 2021 record.

Enemalta's Executive Director for Projects and Distribution, Steve Farrugia explained that upgrades at the Tarxien and Mrieħel distribution centres were completed, whilst the works in the one in Marsaskala were almost ready. 29 out of the 40 planned new substations for the year had been built all around Malta, he said.

"The network is continuously expanding due to economic and social development in the country. Thus, it is essential that this system is maintained and continuously reinforced."

He explained how switchgears and transformers in 12 substations had been upgraded, increasing their capacity. These substations have now been equipped with remote switching, making it possible for power to be restored through the control room, before technicians and engineers reach the site.

“Around 30% out of the 1,600 substations in the network have been automated. This reduces drastically the restoration time in case of faults,” Farrugia said.

He added that seven reinforcement cables had been installed, and that 60km of aerial lines in 150 streets had been replaced.

Farrugia said that up until August, 45 low voltage feeders were commissioned, that tackle the low voltage distribution in areas of Żurrieq, Qrendi, Naxxar and Siġġiewi – which had seen major developments over recent years.

Moreover, more than 25 Line Voltage Regulators (LVR) have been installed to stabilise voltage when voltage variations develop, especially in rural areas.