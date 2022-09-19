Iosif Galea case: Maltese ignored three EAW reminders from Germans before arrest

An internal inquiruy launched by the independent police complaints commission has revealed that administrative shortcomings by two police officials, led to the Maltese police force failing to take action on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the German financial police on a tax investigation concerning gaming consultant Iosif Galea.

The EAW request was ignored by the police office responsible for international requests, despite three reminders from the German police.

This left the investigators overseeing an investigation into Galea over charges of trading in influence with a former MGA chief officer, in the dark as to the EAW. Galea, who is on police bail in Malta, was granted leave to take a three-day holiday but ended up being arrested in Italy due to the EAW issued by the Germans. He is still in Germany in custody, having been extradited there from Italy.

The internal investigation revealed that top brass were unaware of the EAW, having never been alerted in the first place about the German request. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà himself requested the internal investigation, over allegations that Galea was allowed to travel in spite of the EAW and while on police bail.

Gafà had himself investigated Iosif Galea back in 2012 as part of the Maltese Dalligate investigation, in which former EU Commissioner John Dalli was suspected of having communicated with a canvasser, Silvio Zammit, on the prospect of a multi-million bribe related to smokeless tobacco legislation. Galea was then identified as a friend of both Dalli and Zammit, as well as of lobbyist Gayle Kimberley, also implicated in the OLAF investigation carried out in Brussels.

Mamo out on long leave

With some 19 officers having left the Financial Crime and Investigation Department (FCID) over the last year, the police force could be set to lose the services of deputy commissioner Alexandra Mamo, who has now been out on long leave for the past four weeks.

The FCID was led by Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Mamo for the past two years. Mamo was an Assistant Commissioner when she was appointed chief of FCID in July of 2020. She was eventually promoted to Deputy Commissioner a year later.

But the FCID has yet to wait for a new head after the preferred candidate, Superintendent Frank Tabone, head of the anti-money laundering unit, signalled his intention to quit the force in favour of a legal career.

The FCID has lost countless of its officers to positions in the legal and financial services sector where salaries are far more competitive, apart from having the most high-profile cases in recent years.

The department is responsible for investigating and prosecuting financial crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, and corruption and bribery.

After Tabone, shortlisted candidates included Superintendent George Cremona.