Authority goes mystery shopping to probe telecoms operators’ customer care service

A mystery shopping exercise has revealed that 58% of calls made to the customer care service of the three main telecoms operators were answered within five minutes.

The exercise was carried out by the Malta Communications Authority in the first six months of 2022 with 909 mystery phone calls having been made.

The information is detailed in the MCA’s half-yearly end-user report released on Tuesday.

The findings show that 44% of calls were answered within two minutes.

A breakdown of results by telecoms operators shows that Melita and Epic had superior response rates when compared to GO.

The customer care response rate within five minutes for Epic and Melita stood at 92% and 95%, respectively, while that for GO stood at 23%.

The customer care response rate within two minutes for Epic and Melita stood at 78% and 76%, respectively, while that for GO stood at 11%.

The MCA said that it received a total of 71 complaints in the first six months, of which 86% related to electronic communications services and 14% related to postal services.

The MCA recorded a decrease of 16% in the total number of complaints when compared to the previous six months of 2021.

The statistics of complaints received by the MCA reveal that quality of service remained the most common type of complaint with 27 reported to the MCA.

And the most prominent complaints on quality of service related to customer care (12) and faults (8).