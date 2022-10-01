PN calls on government to open media reform bills for public consultation

The Nationalist Party has called on the government to open the proposed media reform laws for public consultation before presenting the bills in parliament.

In a statement on Saturday, PN Justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina said that bills without public consultation were an insult to journalists and the Maltese media.

“The Opposition joins editors, journalists and civil society organisations including the leadership of the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) in their call for an effective public consultation before Parliament starts discussing any draft law relating to the role of journalists and the media in our country,” Aquilina said.

This week Justice Minister Jonathan Attard unveiled three Bills that will be presented to the House, after receiving feedback from a government-appointed committee to analyse the state of journalism in Malta.

In a letter signed by over 100 editors, journalists, academics, artists and others, Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked “to immediately publish the advice you have already received from the experts whom you appointed and, before you present any legal proposals to Parliament, to publish the government’s intentions for open and effective public consultation.”

Aquilina said it was unacceptable for Attard to put forward the bills without any consultation with the government-appointed committee.

He said that the bills seem to contain a number of major shortcomings and inconsistencies that “make the situation one more worrisome for the media in our country.”

“The government's bills were drafted in secret and show that the Government intends to continue trying to stifle freedom of expression and the right to information,” Aquilina said.

He added that government needed to understand and appreciate that public consultation was an essential tool to improve government transparency, the effectiveness of the laws and the accountability of those entrusted with responsibility.

“The Government should not adopt a passive attitude in the consultation process but should encourage participation, listen to and understand everyone who has an interest in the media in our country and beyond and be open to new ideas and proposals.”

He said that the Opposition would insist that no parliamentary discussions should take place before a “public and effective consultation” on the media sector in Malta took place.

Aquilina said that it would be listening to all those who had an interest in the media sector in Malta in a spirit of constructive dialogue with the aim of supporting and protecting journalists and the media sector.

PL says that PN remains a party of boycotts

In reaction, the Labour Party said that PN’s statement was another testament that it had not changed and remains a destructive party.

“It is another testament to a party that bases its arguments on the absence of facts,” PL said.

PL said that the bills had been presented in parliament months ago and that the process was as transparent as possible. It said that although the bills were already a result of consultation, government felt it had to wait for feedback from the committee of experts.

It said that the bills would strengthen the journalistic profession.

“PN realised that the government had taken on board most suggestions and went into panic mode. Now instead of participating to strengthen the proposed bill, it’s finding an excuse to abdicate from its parliamentary role.”