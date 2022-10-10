'Disgusting and infuriating': Home Affairs Minister says of allegations against three police constables

Allegations brought against three police officers for abducting and assaulting foreign nationals are disgusting and infuriating, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Monday.

“The alleged incidents are unacceptable, not just because they allegedly took place by members of the police – they are disgusting for our own humanity,” he said.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Camilleri said that government would not allow a few bad apples to taint the work of the police corps, who he says has worked hard to build public trust over the years.

“The allegations do not reflect the behaviour of the 5,000 other officers in the other disciplined forces. Most of them work diligently and would never think to engage in such practices.”

Three police constables were charged between Sunday and Monday on allegations that they abducted, assaulted, and abandoned foreign nationals while abusing their authority.

The accused include 20-year-old Luca Brincat, 22-year-old Rica Mifsud Grech, and 24-year-old Jurgen Falzon.

Mifsud Grech and Falzon were charged on Sunday with abduction, grievous bodily harm, and crimes against human dignity.

Brincat was charged on Monday afternoon. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were denied bail.

According to the allegations, the three constables would pick up a random foreign national while on patrol, take them to an uninhabited place at Qormi, beat them up and leave them there.