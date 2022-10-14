Metsola: ‘It’s now time to serve justice to those who ordered and paid for Daphne’s murder’

After the Degiorgio brothers admitted to murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says it’s time for those who ordered, paid and protected the killers to face justice.

In a Facebook post, shortly after the clamorious twist in today’s trial, Metsola said this has been “half-a-decade of agony” for Daphne's family and Malta.

“Daphne still cannot write her blog, enjoy her children and grandchildren, potter in her garden or be with her loved ones. Today is not justice, it is a small step,” Metsola says.

She added: “Now for those who ordered and paid for it, those who protected them and those who spent years doing everything imaginable to try to cover it up.”

Jason Azzopardi, Lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family, said that Maltese Criminal Court has never seen a day like today.

“On the eve of the fifth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, after months of work, study, research, threats and insults, today we took a big step towards justice.”

There is still more work to be done, according to Azzopardi, but he is convinced “we’ll get there".

The lawyer thanked Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia, “as it was for his personal and professional sacrifices that led to today.”

Nationalist MEP David Casa echoed Metsola’s words and said that justice for Caruana Galizia can only be served once those who commissioned the murder and protected the killers are delivered justice.



“Four people have now admitted their involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. After five years, we have come only this far,” said Casa

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech explained brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio pleading guilty as “another step towards the fulfillment of justice.”

Grech insisted on working so that the whole truth comes out and justice to be carried out in full, “because only then will nation begin to heal”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that this judgement is an important step step towards justice for the Caruana Galizia family.

“There are now three people convicted for this homicide and three others awaiting trial. We remain determined to see full justice delivered for the family and for Malta,” concluded Abela.