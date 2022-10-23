Infrastructure Malta submits new plans for Msida Creek project

Roads agency Infrastructure Malta has submitted new plans for the controversial Msida Creek project, with over 60% of the planned project set to be dedicated to open, public spaces.

Under the new plans, government will build a 2,200sqm piazza in front of the Parish Church and a 220m seawater channel to prevent flooding.

An underground stormwater system will form part of the plans to tackle the area’s flooding problem.

The project comes at a price-tag of €18 million, with the traffic lights junction set to be redesigned to provide segregated traffic lanes.

The stretch of road extending from the Sa Maison area of Msida to the Tal-Qroqq Skatepark roundabout is one of Malta’s principle network nodes, with over 4,500 vehicles driving through the traffic junction every hour.

The bidirectional flyover will link Triq il-Marina with Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, while replacing the traffic lights with a grade-separated intersection.

Infrastructure Malta said it conducted a Road Scheme Upgrade Assessment and a Road Safety Audit to evaluate whether the upgrade will cater to the requirements of current and future road transport demands.

Apart from the road network redesign, the agency will build wider pavements and add pelican pedestrian crossings. A segregated cycling and walking track will flow by the seafront and eventually connect Tal-Pieta with Ta’ Xbiex and Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida.

In terms of a timeframe, Infrastructure Malta is aiming to finish two of its major projects first, namely the Mrieħel Bypass and the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project.

Until the permits are in hand and pending projects are finalised, works on the Msida Creek project are estimated to start next year.

Traffic management plans will be finalised with the regulator after all permits are in hand.

The agency will build a parking lot in the area, dubbed a multi-modality hub, that will be covered with solar panels while offering 100 parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the area around the Workers’ Memorial will be regenerated into a landscaped green area adjoining the existing public garden. This will cover a total area of 4,500sqm