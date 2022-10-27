Seasonal influenza vaccine roll out sees 44,000 getting jabbed so far

A 10-day drive to inoculate people over 55 against the seasonal influenza and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has seen 44,000 people receive the vaccine.

The vaccinations are being offered for free by the public health service to all residents of Malta. The drive started 10 days ago by targeting people aged 55 and over and will expand to cover everyone from Monday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday 63% of those who took the influenza vaccine also asked to be inoculated against the Omicron variant.

Children from six months up can receive the influenza vaccine, while children from 12 years up can receive both vaccines. The influenza vaccine can be delivered by nasal spray to children between two years and 16.

Fearne said that over the coming weekend, health centres will be giving priority to children given that they will be entering their mid-term holidays.

The vaccination is being offered for free from health centres and people can turn up without an appointment.

Fearne urged people to get vaccinated, especially children, ahead of the flu season setting in.