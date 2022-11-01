Students to protest over exorbitant Campus Hub car park prices

Students at the University of Malta are up in arms over the higher prices being charged for parking facilities by the the private operator running the Campus Hub building.

Several student organisations have joined forces and will be protesting the recent price increases on Friday. The protest dubbed 'Students over Profit' is targeted against the private operator of the new student accomodation facilities.

Students at the University of Malta have long complained about the lack of parking spaces on campus so when Campus Hub, a brand-new building that houses student housing and a wide variety of retail and food establishments, provided 500 new car park spaces for students, it looked like manna from heaven.

Campus Residence Malta Ltd had been collecting a fixed fee of €2 up until this morning when new rates were introduced. These fees have essentially more than tripled the price that university students who attend a full day of lectures must pay.

On Monday KSU also condemned this decision and accused Campus Hub management of abusing the parking situation.

Campus Residence Malta Ltd brings together the Vassallo Group, the University of Malta and the Malta University Holding Company Ltd, which manages the university’s commercial assets.

This year, KSU started running an effective, carpooling system through the myKSU App and KSU Website. observed a steady increase in the number of students choosing to carpool which resulted in 300 cars not entering university in the past three weeks.

The council also said that it was in talks with the Transport Ministry to strengthen connections between the university's public transportation system and the campus including the designing of a park-and-ride system centred on the university.