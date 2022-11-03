menu

Gozo’s largest illegal scrapyard being cleared by planning enforcement officers

Enforcement order for massive illegal scrapyard on agricultural land in Xewkija was issued in 2015

kurt_sansone
3 November 2022, 10:39am
by Kurt Sansone
The massive illegal scrapyard in the outskirts of Xewkija was used to store all sort of scrap material, from cars to white goods and wood
Gozo’s largest illegal scrapyard in the limits of Xewkija started being cleared on Thursday in a direct action taken by the Planning Authority’s enforcement unit.

The action follows an enforcement order issued in 2015 after agricultural land was turned into a scrapyard for all sort of waste.

The site sprawls over 13,381sq.m and was used to illegally store scrapped vehicles, including trucks, discarded white goods, wood scraps and other material.

Enforcement officers are leading the operation, supported by the police.

More to follow.

