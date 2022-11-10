PM says euthanasia debate must lead to eventual decision

Prime Minister Robert Abela said a debate on euthanasia must lead to an eventual decision when speaking on TVM programme Popolin.

The PM’s statement was read out by presenter Quentin Scerri on Wednesday evening, following questions sent to all MPs in the House.

“A discussion on euthanasia is a prelude to a decision that must be taken, it will not just be a discussion that goes nowhere,” Abela

Abela referred to the Labour Party’s electoral pledge during the last election, which promises a debate on euthanasia.

“The time has come for the country to have a mature discussion on the introduction of voluntary euthanasia for people with a terminal illness,” pledge 654 of the manifesto reads.

The Wednesday evening debate programme sent questions to all MPs. While PL MPs responded individually, the PN’s parliamentary group’s reply was given through Whip Robert Cutajar, suggesting PN MPs wouldn't be allowed a free vote if or when a vote is held in parliament.

“The PN works for the health of all persons from conception to last breath, with a strong emphasis on quality of life. Therefore, the party’s position is against euthanasia,” Cutajar said.

Labour MPs quoted their party’s electoral manifesto. Abela refrained from giving his personal opinion on the issue.

As pointed out by Quinton Scerri, President George Vella had already stated he would not approve legislation on euthanasia.

“If it comes to abortion or euthanasia, I will resign,” said Vella during an interview with Andrew Azzopardi on 103 Malta’s Heart.