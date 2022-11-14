Stivala has operated with ‘impunity and arrogance’, protestors say on Sliema development

Protestors have expressed their disgust at the proposed 11-storey hotel in a Sliema residential zone by developer and MDA chief Michael Stivala.

“I am perplexed. How can we say this is a residential area, when we will be seeing a hotel which is three storeys higher than the surrounding residential buildings we live in?” a concerned resident said.

A Planning Authority case officer is recommending the approval of an 11-storey hotel by developer Michael Stivala in Gżira.

The property would replace an old, derelict farmhouse standing between lower and upper Parisio street at the intersection with Triq Moroni.

The hotel is being proposed in a part of Sliema zoned as a ‘residential area’ in the local plan, where hotels are not allowed. But the case officer invoked a policy on ‘consolidation and regeneration initiatives’ – considering similar commitments just a short distance away on the Gżira seafront – that gives the PA flexibility in assessing tourism development if it is compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood.

Moviment Grafitti together with residents, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and other organisations expressed their disgust at the proposed development.

Residents in particular voiced their concern over the way in which Michael Stivala has operated in his ventures across Sliema and Gżira, with total “impunity, arrogance, and disregard for residents”.

“Stivala’s presence on Parisio Street so far has already been mired in illegal and irregular works, which saw him bulldozing decades-old trees and an old stone well, tearing down part of a vernacular farmhouse, as well as jeopardising the integrity of the Villa Bonici garden walls in order to run the plot as a private car park, works which he then applied to have partial,” they said.

The questioned the PA’s interests, saying they continue to “illogically” approve projects which don’t make sense.

“The public, as well as organisations supporting them, have no faith in Michael Stivala’s word, nor in the PA’s enforcement of regulations, and they will not be won over by talk of an agreement that would see Stivala maintain a pedestrian passageway and a storm-water culvert linking upper and lower Parisio Street,” protestors said.

Accompanied by his children, Brian a resident of the area expressed his anger at the development.

“160 metres down the road from us, we already hear music and noise coming from Stivala’s other properties,” he said. “Now we will have neon signs and music blasting into our home from just across the street.”

“We talk about respect, but where is the respect when we have fumes, noise put straight into our living rooms?” he said.

Brian said Maltese authorities must understand that projects like these have an impact on residents’ way of life.

“Tourists don’t want to be put in front of my living room, watching me eat my dinner!” he said.

In a discussion on development in the country, Stivala felt short of naming specific cases after claiming environmental NGOs opposing excessive construction in Malta are “backed by businesses”.Several times, Stivala pushed back against accusations that Malta’s planning policies directly favoured the island’s mega-developers and the construction industry.

He was challenged about former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s consultancy work with the Stivala Group, to which the MDA president said he had filed for defamation against independent politician Arnold Cassola’s allegations that he was “gifted various illegalities” under the Muscat premiership. Instead, the MDA boss said his Stivala Group “feeds 300 families”, taking umbrage at the allegation.

Marie Claire Gatt, Astrid Vella and Adrian Gatt also addressed the protest.

The press conference was attended by residents, with the participation of Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Grow 10 Trees, Din l-Art Ħelwa, S-Cubed, Friends of the Earth, and BirdLife Malta.

The planning board meeting deciding on this development proposal will be held on Tuesday 22nd November at 11:30.

