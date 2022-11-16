PN disappointed over PM’s 'refusal' to reach compromise on new standards czar

The Nationalist Party has expressed its disappointment over the Prime Minister’s “refusal” to not reach a compromise on the appointment of a new Standards Commissioner.

“The Prime Minister, for months, has made it difficult for the two sides of the House to discuss the important appointments of an Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner,” the PN’s parliamentary group said in a statement.

Both posts require cross-party support since candidates are appointed by two-thirds majority in parliament.

The PN said that it would be agreeing with a motion to have retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon as the new Ombudsman.

MaltaToday can confirm that Zammit McKeon’s name had been proposed for the role of ombudsman by Opposition leader Bernard Grech several months ago.

But the PN lamented that the PM would not budge on the appointment of former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi as new Standards Commissioner.

“This is leading to a situation where cases put forward to the commissioner are not investigated, and no decisions are taken on them,” it said.

On Wednesday, the PM said government is considering triggering an anti-deadlock mechanism for the appointment of the new standards commissioner.

Abela said the two candidates had been appointed judges during a PN administration and their reputation was untarnished.

He said he did not know why Bernard Grech was opposing the proposal but said he was ready to solve the impasse by resorting to an anti-deadlock mechanism.

The law only allows this mechanism for the standards office.

The PN parliamentary group urged the PN to be open to discussions on the appointment, in order to ensure a candidate receives a parliamentary approval by two-thirds of the House.