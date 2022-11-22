Bernice Cassar, mother of two, killed in Kordin shooting

The woman killed in a shooting at Kordin has been identified as Bernice Cassar.

Cassar, a 40-year-old mother-of-two, was driving her car behind the MCAST campus when she was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

She is understood to work with a company that operates from the Kordin Industrial Estate.

The killer shot at her three times before escaping. Sources have said that the killer is believed to be her estranged husband.

Her body was seen lying on the ground next to her car, a white Nissan Qashqai. A white sheet covered her body.

Police are conducting searches in Qrendi, where the perpetrator’s car is understood to have been found next to his residence.

Police are on site with a medical team and ambulance.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is holding an inquiry into the case.