[WATCH] Kordin shooting: Police, medical team outside suspect’s Qrendi house

The man suspected to have killed his estranged wife by shooting her in Kordin on Tuesday is holed up in his Qrendi residence with a firearm.

Police units from the special intervention branch are on site in Triq il-Kartaġiniżi, along with a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.

Just after the shooting incident, the man uploaded two messages on Facebook, one addressed to his young children, and another suggesting a domestic dispute.

The murdered woman was identified as 40-year-old Bernice Cassar and sources suggest that she had filed several domestic violence reports.

Police have cordoned off the approach roads to the house in the quiet neighbourhood. It is unclear whether the police have yet established a communication channel with the suspect.

The suspect shot the woman three times with a shotgun while she was driving to work at the Kordin industrial estate. The incident happened at the back entrance of the MCAST campus.

The woman died on site and the man fled the scene. Just over 30 minutes after the incident happened, the perpetrator uploaded the Facebook messages.

More to follow.