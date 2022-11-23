Sliema's Stella Maris band club saved only hours before its scheduled eviction

Sliema’s Stella Maris band club has been saved from eviction only hours before it was to take effect, the club announced on Facebook, thanking all those who showed solidarity with it in the last days.

The President of the band club, Minister Michael Falzon, confirmed with ILLUM that an agreement was reached between all parties following an offer made by the government to the owners. This agreement is expected to be signed in the coming days.

The Stella Maris band club, whose owners were asking for €1.8 million for the property on Annunciation Square, was the subject of active negotiations on Saturday.

This mediahouse confirmed that government will pay €450,000 for the property.

The eviction was set to occur today at 9:30am, after a protracted legal battle involving the owners the Society itself.

Government has been discussing with owners of formerly rent-controlled homes that house traditional festa band clubs to acquire them in a bid to safeguard the historic seat of these village associations.

While some eight każini are facing the loss of their premises, government is at an advanced stage of discussions with landlords, in a bid to move towards a promise-of-sale agreement.

At the time, government negotiators were holding out on agreeing on such a hefty price tag.

In the case of other properties, promise-of-sale agreements could be signed by the end of the year or the start of 2023.

The Stella Maris Band Club has used the premises under a lease dating back to 1959 but the club has been there since the 1920s. But the landlords, a group of around a dozen split across two families, had acquired the building under a temporary emphyteusis dating back to 1876, which is set to expire in 2026.