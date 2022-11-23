Government files motion for anti-deadlock mechanism in standards commissioner nominations

Government has filed a motion to amend the Standards in Public Life Act and introduce an anti-deadlock mechanism when appointing a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

Under the new mechanism, a standards commissioner can be nominated through simple majority if a two-thirds majority cannot be reached.

Two prior votes need to be held before the nomination can go through with a simple majority. In both votes, the nomination would still need a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister insisted that government would rather have the vacant commissioner post filled with two-thirds majority support.

“Government believes that, in the present circumstances, common sense dictates that this mechanism should not be used. The Leader of the Opposition has recognised that the names proposed for [the position] are suitable, so much so that he still agrees that he can serve in another Constitutional role.”

Such a mechanism had been suggested by the Venice Commission and former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Prime Minister Robert Abela nominated Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi for the position of Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon for the position of Ombudsman.

However, the Nationalist Party said it will not support Azzopardi’s nomination, creating an impasse.

READ ALSO: Opposition accuses Prime Minister of tactics that pose ‘serious threat to democracy’