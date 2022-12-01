Labour MPs meet to discuss possible tweaks to abortion amendment

The Labour Party parliamentary group is meeting to discuss the way forward on government’s proposal to introduce an abortion exception if a woman’s life or health is in danger.

Sources close to the party said the meeting is discussing the possibility of tweaking the proposed Bill, especially in the wake of President George Vella’s opposition to the proposal.

The President has not commented publicly on the amendment. But on Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela hinted that Vella is uncomfortable with the proposal when asked about reports that the President would resign if the law came before him.

MaltaToday understands that not all Labour MPs are comfortable with the proposal and some are even facing backlash from conservative constituents.

The sources said most of the initial concerns expressed by MPs were allayed by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“Being a trusted children’s doctor, Chris Fearne has been convincing in his arguments but there is also mounting external pressure on MPs, some of who fear that this could lead to abortion being legalised,” one MP, who chose to remain anonymous, told this news portal.

However, another MP told this portal on condition of anonymity that despite the concerns raised by some, there was no mutiny on the issue.

“However, things could change if George Vella resigns since that would cause backlash among some of our voter base,” the MP said.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said government remained open to changing the wording of the law to clarify matters but insisted the principle focus of protecting a woman’s life and health should not be diluted.

It is unclear what changes, if at all, the parliamentary group is willing to consider and whether these will constitute a reversal of the position to protect a woman’s ‘health’ along with her ‘life’.

The Opposition is opposed to the amendment, insisting the law should be clear enough that termination is not deemed illegal only if it is needed to save a mother’s life.