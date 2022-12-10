First post-election Ministerial ranking survey out tomorrow in MaltaToday

MaltaToday's first ministerial ranking survey after last March's election will be published in tomorrow’s print edition of MaltaToday.

After PL's triumph and Prime Minister Robert Abela's first victory in the last general election, many ministers from the previous administration retained their portfolios, however, there were a handful of notable changes.

Former transport minister Ian Borg took on foreign and EU affairs, with former environment minister Aaron Farrugia assuming Borg's controversial portfolio, while Miriam Dalli assumed environment and the urban parks projects along with energy.

Newcomers Jonathan Attard and Jo Etienne Abela were catapulted to the justice and elderly ministries respectively, while former parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi became minister for planning.

In a similar survey, carried out in February 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and health minister Chris Fearne obtained a rating of 25.2%, while Ian Borg placed second with 16%. Miriam Dalli had come in third in the overall rankings with 2.6%.