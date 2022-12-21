25,000 low-wage workers to receive €150 cheque

Low-wage earners in atypical jobs that include the catering, retail and hospitality industries, will be receiving a cheque of €150 over the coming days.

The measure was announced last year and targets workers with a basic pay of not more than €20,000 per year employed in jobs with atypical working hours.

The targeted sectors are: hotels and restaurants, administrative support services, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and transport.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Wednesday that 25,000 workers will be receiving the cheque over the coming days for a total expense of €4 million.

The measure applies to full-time workers and those whose part-time job in the identified sectors is their only income. Workers would have had to be employed with the same employer for at least six months.

Caruana said the measure was intended to incentivise employees in these crucial sectors, which have faced problems in recruiting people because of the atypical hours.

The benefit will be paid every year with Caruana not excluding it could increase over the years.