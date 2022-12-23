Malta set to wake up to sunny Christmas

Malta is set to wake up to sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Christmas Day.

The maximum air temperature is forecast to reach 19°C on Christmas Eve and 20°C Christmas Day, while the minimum night-time temperature is set to hover around 13°C-15°C during the weekend.

The highest Christmas Day temperature on record was registered in 2009 at 23.6°C, while the lowest temperature had dipped to a chilly 3.7°C back in 1986.

The north-westerly wind is expected to be rather strong to strong, becoming rather strong later in the day.

Christmas Day is not expected to be as windy, with the Meteorological Office forecasting that a moderate to rather strong north-westerly wind will blow throughout the day.

No rain is on the cards for the coming days, with a look at past Christmases showing that it has been eight years since it last rained on Christmas Day. Back in 2014, the Meteorological Office had measured 0.2 mm of precipitation on December 25.

Mild temperatures and sunny weather are expected to extend into the coming week, with highs of 21°C forecast until Tuesday and light to moderate winds blowing from Boxing Day onwards.