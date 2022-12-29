Former PN leader Adrian Delia, 53, becomes father for sixth time

Former Opposition leader and Nationalist MP Adrian Delia has become a father for the sixth time.

Delia’s partner, Cynthia Galea gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday evening.

“I have no words … just tears of joy … after five hours of labour one super brave mummy gave birth to our handsome boy… she’s a hero, our son is simply awesome, God is great. we thank God with all our hearts,” Delia wrote.

The PN MP is already a father of five other children.