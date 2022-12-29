Former PN leader Adrian Delia, 53, becomes father for sixth time
‘I have no words… just tears of joy… after five hours of labour one super brave mummy gave birth to our handsome boy,’ the PN MP said in a Facebook post
Former Opposition leader and Nationalist MP Adrian Delia has become a father for the sixth time.
Delia’s partner, Cynthia Galea gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday evening.
“I have no words … just tears of joy … after five hours of labour one super brave mummy gave birth to our handsome boy… she’s a hero, our son is simply awesome, God is great. we thank God with all our hearts,” Delia wrote.
The PN MP is already a father of five other children.