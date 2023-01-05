Anti-abortion groups shoot down Health Minister's clarification on 'viable foetus'

An anti-abortion coalition has taken Health Minister Chris Fearne to task over his clarification of a legal amendment that will allow for abortions when a mother’s life or health is in jeopardy.

In a statement, the ‘Inti Tista’ Ssalvani’ coalition claimed that governments intends on legalising abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy, while keeping late-term abortions illegal.

“If this amendment is made law, Malta will have a more extreme abortion law than most EU countries,” said Miriam Sciberras, chairperson of the Life Network Foundation.

Government is proposing the introduction of a new clause in the Criminal Code, which allows doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a woman’s life is at stake or her health is in grave jeopardy. Abortion under any other circumstance will remain illegal.

On Wednesday, Fearne said that government will be amend the clause to state that a foetus that is viable and can live outside of the womb should be birthed.

Fearne said that this amendment is being made to address concerns raised on late-term abortions, but anti-abortion groups argued that government is still trying to legislate for abortion – something which it has no mandate for.

“It is becoming very clear that the Government wishes to introduce abortion without having a mandate to do so. This is neither justifiable nor acceptable and shows a total disregard of the value of life in the womb,” Sciberras continued. “We ask the government to reconsider this as it is not what the people of Malta have voted for”.