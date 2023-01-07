Carmelites hand the Fleur-de-Lys parish over to the Archdiocese

As of Monday 9 January, the Fleur-de-Lys parish and the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be handed over from the Carmelite Order to the Archdiocese of Malta.

In a statement on Saturday, the Curia said that the pastoral work will be administered by the Archdiocese, with Fr Darren Pace being appointed as administrator of the parish.

Fr Pace, who was born in 1980, was ordained priest in 2006 and served in the parishes of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, Msida, Cospicua, Għargħur, and Gżira.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna thanked the Carmelite order for having led the parish of 2,600 people for several years.

The Parish Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was built by the Carmelites between 1945 and 1946 and it became a parish church in 1975.