[WATCH] Dalli's ministry in talks with BCRS over bottle scheme problems faced by consumers

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said her ministry is in discussions with Beverage Container Refund Scheme operators to ensure issues faced by consumers are resolved.

“We are in constant dialogue with the BCRS operators to resolve the issues being faced by consumers, and I have to say there is good will from their end,” Dalli said.

Her comments come after controversy continues to erupt around the new Beverage Container Refund Scheme which was introduced late in 2022.

The scheme, which is a modern-day reincarnation of a similar one that used to exist on re-usable glass bottles up until the early 2000s, is intended to minimise waste, but issues of machines which are full, the transportation of the plastic bottles and the added burden on consumers continue to crop up.

After the container is deposited and accepted the machine will issue a receipt, which can be redeemed at a retailer which sells beverages or it can be donated to the Community Chest Fund.

Around 170 machines have been installed in 65 major retail outlets including all major supermarkets.

The environment minister conceded the new system is not always running smoothly. “There a number of issues which are causing inconvenience, which need to be addressed, and are being addressed.”

“For example, we had complaints that putting in bottle by bottle was taking too long, and now the machine system is being tweaked,” she said.

Among those who have complained the most on the system are elderly citizens, whose access to machines was limited due to mobility and transportation issues.

Dalli said the ‘Silver T Service’, which consists of transport for older persons to conduct their daily errands within the community, without having to depend on their families and friends, will be extended for plastic bottle disposal.

“We are in discussions with the active ageing ministry, to ensure the elderly have access to this system,” the minister said.