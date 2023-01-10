Police get new uniforms

The Malta Police Force has announced the introduction of new uniforms for members of the corps.

“The uniforms will be part of the corps new image, while providing members with a safe and comfortable while working,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Tuesday.

The new gender-neutral uniform, which is part of an investment of more than €2 million over three years, will not see a complete change to the police’s image, but will be of greater comfort to for those who wear it, offer more security, and are better suited to the Maltese climate.

Camilleri said the newly introduced uniforms are part of the corps’ strategy of ongoing regeneration.

“The Police Force is one of the cornerstones of the country's security and wants to move with the times,” he said.

Police constables will now wear black trousers, polo shirts and jackets with bright blue shoulder patches and navy-blue baseball caps with silver lines running across the rims.

The new uniforms will replace the navy-blue suit pants and powder blue button shirts.

High-ranking officers will have the option of wearing the new uniform, or a white shirt, tie and traditional hat. Prosecuting officers will still wear a white shirt with a black tie when on official duty in court.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the new uniform covers elements of uniforms worn by other police forces, while having a unique design.

“As you can see this design continues to follow uniformly on polo shirts, on soft-shell jackets, as well as on hard shell jackets which are certified according to ISO standards for high-visibility workers,” he said.