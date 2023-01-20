Grand Harbour investment will develop new quays, more walkways and cut ship emissions

Infrastructure Malta will be investing €180 million on port facilities in the Grand Harbour over the next five years, including a new 360m quay at Ras Ħanżir on the Corradino side.

The investment will see the restoration of an industrial warehouse at Boiler Wharf in Isla, the expansion and reconstruction of Pinto piers 4 and 5 and the Lascaris pier on the Valletta side that will resulting in a new continuous 350m quay.

Two shore-to-ship electricity projects aimed at reducing pollution from ship emissions berthed inside the port by 90% will also be completed. Works on these have already started.

Another €5 million project will give a new lease of life to the Birgu Sally Port by extending the pedestrian walkways along the banks of the Cottonera.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said the Grand Harbour was a main economic driver in the country as a place of connectivity with the outside world. "It is not only a place where we receive raw materials, but also a place of investment for merchant ships, cruise liners, and other economic niches," Farrugia said, adding the investment would serve to boost the port's centrality to the economy.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said the shore-to-ship electricity project will enable large ships such as cruise liners and cargo ships to turn off their engines while docked in the harbour as they connect to the national grid.

He also mentioned how the public will be able to walk along the coast of the Three Cities without stopping and enjoy the scenery of the Grand Harbour.