Making homeownership possible again

A home is more than a roof over one’s head. It is the cornerstone of dignity, belonging, and stability. For generations, this was the proud legacy of Maltese families. Parents worked hard, often sacrificing luxuries to give their children a home to call their own.
Today, that tradition is under pressure like never before. Too many young couples are realising that, despite working long hours and making sacrifices, the dream of owning a home is slipping away. Essential workers are finding themselves priced out of the very communities they serve. Parents and grandparents now live with a growing concern: Will their children ever be able to afford a home of their own?
Despite years of economic growth, Malta’s housing market has been allowed to drift into the hands of speculation and profit-driven development, while ordinary families struggle. This undermines our values as a nation that has always cherished homeownership.
If we are to give back dignity and opportunity, housing must once again become a cornerstone of our social contract. This requires a long-term strategy that looks beyond short-term projects and election slogans.
The first step is to make better use of the space we already have. Across Malta, many buildings sit abandoned and neglected while new construction continues to expand into the countryside. Instead of approving further building on virgin land, we should regenerate these properties and bring them back into use. Through tax incentives and partnerships with the private sector and NGOs, we can transform unused properties into affordable, energy-efficient homes. This is not just about housing units but about restoring community life to our towns and villages.
We also need to rethink our entire approach to housing. This is why I am proposing a new social contract between the state and the people. At its core is a long-term housing strategy centred on dignity, opportunity, and fairness. The plan includes several measures designed to reopen the path to homeownership.
The first is a national rent-to-own scheme, where tenants contribute through structured rental payments that count towards eventual ownership. This is designed for those who can afford monthly rent but are blocked by the difficulty of deposits or strict lending criteria.
Second is an equity sharing model, in which the government co-invests with first-time buyers to reduce initial costs. Over time, buyers gradually acquire the government’s share until they achieve full ownership.
Third is the introduction of subsidised home loans, backed by state guarantees and offered with lower interest rates and longer repayment terms. This will allow many more low and middle-income earners to purchase a home without falling into excessive debt.
Fourth, we need a deposit assistance grant scheme. For many, the main barrier is not the monthly payment but the ability to save for a deposit while paying rent. A one-time grant or soft loan will provide that critical first step, especially for young couples, key workers, and families on modest incomes.
Housing policy is about the kind of communities we want to live in. Families should feel safe, connected, and supported in neighbourhoods that offer green spaces, local services, and cultural facilities. The government’s recent initiative with the Church to build 260 affordable homes at below market value is a welcome step, but it is not enough. Malta needs a national strategy that provides long-term stability, not one-off projects.
The housing challenge is one of the defining issues of our time. It demands leadership, vision, and a willingness to make choices that put people before speculation.
I stand for housing with dignity—a strategy that restores hope for parents concerned about their children’s prospects, and gives today’s generation of first-time buyers the same opportunities their parents once had. The Nationalist Party is ready to lead this change by placing people back at the centre of Malta’s housing vision.
Together, we can ensure that every family in Malta has not only a roof over their head, but a home they can truly call their own.