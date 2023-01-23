Film productions contributed €85 million to the economy in 2022

The film industry injected around €85 million in the economy in 2022, making it the best year in the past decade.

2022 saw 24 productions filmed in Malta, ranging from feature films to television series which were aired across the globe.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said government will be sustaining its commitment to the industry with the launch of Screen Malta.

Screen Malta will be the slogan adopted by the Malta Film Commission to promote Malta as a filming destination.

“The film industry was an ‘economic vaccine’ which strengthened the country’s economy when it needed it the most,” Bartolo said.

He also expressed his satisfaction with how the industry has transformed from a seasonal one, to a sector which continues to create new careers.

Addressing the press conference, Film Commissioner Johann Grech said the commission’s work is being translated into results.

“Our plan is working and we know where we want to take the industry. For the first time in our history, we are investing in people to give them an opportunity to work full time in the film industry,” he said.