Lino Cauchi heirs call on police to reopen investigation: ‘Compensation is only part-justice’

Lino Cauchi’s heirs have welcomed the court judgment awarding them compensation for the State’s failure to properly investigate the murder but insist this is only “part-justice”.

In a statement disseminated by their lawyers, Peter Fenech and Elena Fenech, the family called on the police to reopen the murder investigation.

“The family will continue to fight for justice and urges the Police Commissioner to order a re-examination of all evidence so that the people responsible for the murder are brought to justice,” the statement reads.

The family instituted constitutional proceedings against the state in 2020, claiming that no proper investigation had been carried out.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale ruled in favour of the family and awarded €615,000 in compensation.

“Today, only part-justice was delivered for this murder that shocked the country 41 years ago and for which the State has been found guilty for investigations that did not happen and for a magisterial inquiry that was not opened,” the heirs said.

Lino Cauchi went missing in February 1982 and his brief case was found abandoned and forced open at Chadwick Lakes shortly afterwards. He remained a missing man until the remains of a mutilated body were found in a well in Buskett in 1985.

Forensic tests revealed that the remains belonged to Lino Cauchi, who had been killed with blows to the back of his head with a mallet that had been found inside the well.

In their statement the heirs thanked all those who “had the courage to testify” in the case despite knowing that the person or persons who killed Cauchi were potentially still roaming the streets.

The heirs also thanked the court for hearing and deciding the case in less than two years.

