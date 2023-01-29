Security on the agenda for PN, PL during Sunday activities

Party leaders used their speech time during separate political activities to talk about security challenges in Malta and Gozo, criticising each other over their efforts, or lack thereof, in tackling safety.

Security challenges are on the public agenda after a spate of violent attacks, fatal accidents, and extreme court delays.

In just one week, a Turkish woman was murdered after a man allegedly ran her over on purpose, while a gang of youths in Valletta attacked another group of young boys, some of whom ended up in hospital.

Meanwhile, a court acquitted the alleged murders of Sion Grech, who was found dead in a field back in 2005. It took 18 years for the final sentence to be handed down.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said this apparent lack of security is not because of shortcomings among police but rather among those leading the country and taking decisions.

“I want a society where justice reigns. […] Where people have peace of mind,” he said.

He added that “even babies in the womb need peace of mind”, prompting a small round of applause.

Earlier in the PN’s political activity, MP and criminal lawyer Joe Giglio said that the number of unprovoked and violent attacks is increasing every day.

“The number of and incidence of attacks is confirmation that we deserve a better state of security,” he said.

Giglio continued that 2022 saw high levels of traffic deaths, injuries, and workplace accidents. “Lack of security is everywhere, not just in the workplace but in our streets and homes.”

He remarked how Robert Abela agreed with this sentiment after telling journalists that he suddenly uncomfortable allowing his daughter to walk through Valletta by herself after an argument between youths in the capital left some hospitalised.

For Giglio, Abela’s remark meant that PN is in the right and that we were never at this level of criminality.

Meanwhile at the Labour Party’s political activity, Prime Minister Robert Abela hit out at the PN for criticising his remarks that the Courts of Malta should consider revising its sentencing policy to deliver harsher penalties on some crimes.

“Why have the Opposition and certain members come out so forcefully against this message? Because you have some MPs that are criminal defence lawyers, who at 9am go to court to liberate criminals, and then go to parliament insisting that the laws should be left as is.”