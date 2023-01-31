Malta drops down Corruption Perceptions Index over lack of convictions

Malta dropped three points in Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index, down from 54 in 2021 to 51 (out of 100) in 2022, mainly over a lack of convictions in cases of high-level corruption.

The downward CPI trend was confirmed after recommendations from the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were yet to be implemented in legislation, with continued concerns for media freedom and political interference in public media and for the fight against organised crime.

“A state of impunity persists with no convictions in cases of high-level corruption. Greater independence and resourcing of the Maltese justice system is needed to uphold the rule of law,” TI said in its latest CPI report for 2022.

Malta now ranks 54 out of 180 countries in the CPI. The least corrupt state in the CPI index, taking the top spot, was Denmark, with a score of 90.

Italy (56) saw gains from anti-corruption measures adopted in the last decade, including a new procurement code which has led to more transparency. However, political volatility and snap elections have badly delayed progress in key areas such as lobbying and corporate transparency.

With a five-point decline since 2021, the UK (73) stands as a warning that countries in the top tier of the index are still vulnerable to the perception of corruption and undue influence. Public trust in government is worryingly low after a string of political “sleaze” and public spending scandals, which showcased how easily political access could be bought by private interests and exposed loopholes that let public officials regulate their own conduct.

Qatargate, Gazprom, Uber Files

The EU is reeling from a massive corruption scandal with allegations that current and former members of the European Parliament and their staff took bribes from Qatari officials – along with reports also implicating Morocco – in exchange for influence.

In Germany (79), a state government concealed the ties between its Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation and Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom. The foundation lobbied for the now-suspended Nord Stream 2.0 pipeline and is alleged to have served as Gazprom’s conduit for influencing state officials.

The Uber Files investigations laid bare the influence large corporations wield through undisclosed and privileged access to decision-makers in France (72). Concerns about weak political integrity among top public officials continued with fresh high-profile breaches, highlighting the need for a government ethics officer who could advise ministers on their ethical obligations. The scandal reached EU institutions, implicating the former European Commissioner in secretly lobbying for the tech giant.

Nordic countries continue to take the top spots on the CPI table, Denmark (90), Finland (87), Iceland (74), Norway (84) and Sweden (83). But they are yet to address shortcomings in their political integrity frameworks.

In Switzerland (82), rules that allow Swiss parliamentarians to keep paid positions alongside their political activities are of particular concern, while the Netherlands is among the weakest in the region when it comes to lobbying oversight.

Weak enforcement and slow implementation of anti-corruption measures

Many countries in the region are unable to effectively investigate and prosecute corruption cases and justice systems across the EU face long delays in corruption cases. This is the case in Cyprus (52), one of the decliners on the CPI, which has failed to fully operationalise a newly established anti-corruption authority.

In Spain (60), an anti-corruption plan and key pieces of legislation covering transparency, lobbying and whistleblowing continue to be delayed. A four-year stand-off over the highest level of judicial appointments has led to calls for an independent appointment system and prompted warnings from the European Commission over the rule of law.

Portugal’s (62) new anti-corruption strategy was launched without guidelines or monitoring, and the country is stalling on abolishing its controversial golden visa (residency-by-investment) programme that has both increased corruption risks and put pressure on the housing market.

Belgium’s (73) still has no overarching integrity framework for ministers. But law enforcement showed teeth in their investigations into bribery of current and former Members of the European Parliament and their staff by foreign actors.

In Bulgaria (43), one of the lowest CPI performers in the region for more than a decade, vested corporate interests have established strong oligarchic influence. In 2020, public protests fragmented the political party scene, which has led to caretaker governments and an ongoing political crisis.

And after a decade of democratic backsliding and systemic deterioration of the rule of law at the hands of the ruling party, Hungary (42) finds itself at the very bottom of the 2022 CPI for Western Europe and EU. Following a recent agreement with the EU, conditions for the country to access €5.8 billion (US$6.2 billion) in EU recovery funds include institutional reforms to strengthen judicial independence and the fight against corruption. Part of EU cohesion funds – €6.3 billion (US$6.7 billion) – has been suspended due to unacceptable corruption risks and ineffective prosecutorial action.