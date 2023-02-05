Abela warns supporters against complacency: ‘Don’t let anyone tell you parties are the same’

Robert Abela cautioned supporters not to be deceived in believing the Labour and Nationalist parties are the same as he praised his government’s economic achievements.

The Prime Minister insisted the PL’s belief was that no one should be left to fall by the wayside, citing the increase in social benefits and pensions that kicked in last week.

But standing in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the PL club in Mġarr, Abela had nothing new to say as he steered clear from controversy.

The Prime Minister made no reference to his admission last week of having spoken to a magistrate on sentencing policies, a comment that raised eyebrows since the judiciary are precluded from communicating in any way with members of the executive.

Instead, Abela lauded the country’s economic results, which he said have acceded expectations. He said government’s decision to support jobs during the pandemic is reaping results.

“Economic growth is important because it helps us to improve the quality of life and leave no one behind,” Abela said.

He also underscored the PL’s yearning for change by challenging the status quo. “We must aspire to more change because this is why people trusted us last March. We have to continue dreaming and make things happen,” he said as he warned against complacency.

“The Nationalist Party has not changed. This is why political activism is important and don’t let anyone tell you that the political parties are all the same. There is a difference between us and this is evident in how we constantly push for reforms and safeguard the interests of society’s weakest,” Abela said to applause as he ended his speech in a crescendo.

MaltaToday’s first survey for the year, published today, may have given PL supporters cause for cheer since the polls registered a reversal of the downward trend since the election.

However, the survey also showed that the cohort of voters who said they will not vote if an election is held now, has grown to almost a quarter of the electorate and is now marginally larger than the PN, which registered a loss.