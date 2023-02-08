Former planning authority boss is new ERA chair

Architect Vincent Cassar will be the Environment and Resources Authority’s new chairperson.

Cassar’s appointment was unanimously approved by parliament’s Public Appointments Committee earlier on Wednesday.

Vincent Cassar had previously served as Director General of Public Works, Chairman of the Malta Environment and Planning Authority and later as Chairman of the Planning Authority Board. He was also the Acting Director responsible for Environment Protection at MEPA between 2013 and 2016.

“During his vast professional career, he has worked in different sectors in the public service, contributing to aspects linked with public works, heritage protection, restoration, and waste management. Perit Cassar was also directly involved in the establishment of an Integrated Solid Waste Management Strategy for Malta and a related Sewage Master Plan for Malta and Gozo,” ERA said.

The preceding Chairperson, Professor Victor Axiak, has concluded his seven-year mandate, in line with the provisions of the Environment Protection Act.

“ERA would also like to thank Professor Axiak for his service during his tenure as Chairperson of the ERA Board and for his valid contribution since the setting up of Authority in 2016. Prof. Axiak was instrumental in setting up the Authority and moving it forward since its inception,” the authority said.