David Agius to contest European election for PN

David Agius has confirmed that he has put forward his name to contest next year’s European Parliament election with the Nationalist Party.

The former PN deputy leader told councillors in the closing session of the party general council on Sunday that he formally submitted his candidature for approval by the party. Agius is a member of parliament.

Agius is the second high-profile candidate after the party recently confirmed lawyer Peter Agius as one of its MEP candidates. The other candidates will be sitting MEPs David Casa and Roberta Metsola.

The European elections will take place in May next year and the PN will try to win back a third seat it lost in the 2019 election.

The election will also be a test for Bernard Grech after he put his leadership on the line by setting himself the target of winning back the third seat.