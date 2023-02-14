Melita to offer low-cost calls for Ukraine

Service provider Melita has joined a European Union wide initiative to offer low-cost calls for Ukraine.

The voluntary measures taken jointly by the EU and Ukrainian operators allow over four million refugees to have affordable access to connectivity as they seek shelter in the EU.

It allows for roaming without surcharges and affordable international calls.

Melita is the only Malta-based operator to join this EU initiative, and is one of 20 European telcom operators participating in the initiative.

This is not the first support Melita Limited has offered to Ukraine, following the invasion, Melita manually refunded charges for calls, SMS and data usage between Malta and Ukraine.

Other support included providing SIM cards and free mobile credit to refugees arriving in Malta from Ukraine and funding humanitarian supplies.

In 2022, mobile data usage of Ukrainian mobile customers roaming in Malta on the Melita network increased exponentially by 310% over the previous year. Outgoing calls increased by 32% and SMS use by 121%.

The biggest increase, 80%, was seen in March last year compared with pre-war figures and increased by 15% a month over the following three months before settling to five per cent average monthly growth.

“We’re proud to be able to contribute to this important cause, along with big telco players in Europe, and are fully committed to provide our continued support to those in need,”

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said.

Melita will offer wholesale roaming rates applicable to members of the European Union and Ukrainian operators have agreed to transfer the reduction in charges to the end user by charging lower rates.

Seven Ukrainian and twenty European operators signed the Joint Statement. The Joint Statement remains open to all operators willing to sign in an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.