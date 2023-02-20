Architects given guidelines on projects next to Megalithic Temples

The chamber of architects has issued guidelines for its members working on projects close to Megalithic temples.

“As professionals in the field of architecture and engineering, it is imperative that we approach the design and planning of development projects within the buffer zones of UNESCO World Heritage Sites with the utmost care and sensitivity,” the chamber said.

This is the first time the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) has introduced such rules for UNESCO buffer zones, which traditionally would be up to the Planning Authority to enforce.

The directive sets out the limitations on the types of development that can be carried out within the buffer zones of megalithic temples in Malta and provides technical guidance on how to go about carrying out such projects in compliance with these guidelines.

On development limitations, the chamber said only development that is consistent with the purpose and intent of the buffer zones and the UNESCO World Heritage Convention may be carried out within the buffer zones designated for the megalithic temples.

It also said development within the buffer zones must be of a scale and design that is appropriate and compatible with the international architectural and cultural heritage value of the megalithic temples and their buffer zones.

All development within the buffer zones of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Malta must be carried out in compliance with the relevant international conservation charters, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Convention and the ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) charters, including the Venice Charter, the Burra Charter, and the Nara Document on Authenticity, according to the chamber. “These charters set forth principles and guidelines for the conservation of cultural heritage sites, including the use of materials, techniques, and designs that are consistent with the original character of the site.”

The chamber said all members must adhere to the Davos Baukultur quality system when carrying out development within the buffer zones of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Malta. “The Davos Baukultur quality system is a set of standards and guidelines for the design and construction of development projects in cultural heritage contexts.”

“The Council of the Kamra tal-Periti takes the responsibility to ensure that all members of the profession act responsibly and ethically, having due regard for sustainable development practices, the protection of the national, cultural, social, and environmental heritage entrusted to it through the new Periti Act very seriously,” it said.

The directives can be found here.