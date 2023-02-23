menu

Heavy fog creates eerie Maltese landscapes

A Met Office spokesperson tells MaltaToday that the fog is a result of high humidity and no winds or clouds

23 February 2023, 7:58am
by Nicole Meilak
The Żebbuġ bypass engulfed in a thick fog on Thursday morning
Parts of Malta awoke to a misty morning on Thursday as a thick fog engulfed Maltese roads.

Due to limited visibility, several main roads were jammed with traffic, made worse by the return to school after Carnival holidays.

The fog in Ta' Xbiex
A spokesperson from the Met Office told MaltaToday that the fog is a result of high humidity levels forming clouds towards the ground, as opposed to in the air. 

Thick fog in a Żebbuġ alleyway
"All you need is humidity," he said. "Since there has been a lot of rain recently, the moisture from the roads and fields provided that high level of humidity."

The high levels of humidity, combined with a lack of wind and clouds, meant the dew point - or the temperature point that leads to duew - was reached. 

