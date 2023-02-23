Heavy fog creates eerie Maltese landscapes
A Met Office spokesperson tells MaltaToday that the fog is a result of high humidity and no winds or clouds
Parts of Malta awoke to a misty morning on Thursday as a thick fog engulfed Maltese roads.
Due to limited visibility, several main roads were jammed with traffic, made worse by the return to school after Carnival holidays.
A spokesperson from the Met Office told MaltaToday that the fog is a result of high humidity levels forming clouds towards the ground, as opposed to in the air.
"All you need is humidity," he said. "Since there has been a lot of rain recently, the moisture from the roads and fields provided that high level of humidity."
The high levels of humidity, combined with a lack of wind and clouds, meant the dew point - or the temperature point that leads to duew - was reached.