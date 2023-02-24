[LIVE] Countdown for Steward deal starts now, court to decide on fate of three hospitals at noon

A court will decide on Friday the validity of the government’s €60 million deal to privatise the 2015 deal that saw three hospitals privatised and handed to foreign investors.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia filed the court case in 2018 in a bid to cancel the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Delia argued that the Vitals Global Healthcare, and their heirs in title Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled the contractual obligations tied to the deal.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale will decide on Delia’s request to have the deal rescined.

Meanwhile, Adrian Delia on Friday morning has said a victory in this case will be a victory for all the people.

More to follow