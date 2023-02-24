menu

[LIVE] Countdown for Steward deal starts now, court to decide on fate of three hospitals at noon

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale will decide at noon whether the Steward hospital deal is invalid

nicole_meilak
24 February 2023, 10:00am
by Nicole Meilak
11:42 But what’s this case about?

This court case was filed in 2018 by Adrian Delia, then leader of the Opposition, in a bid to force the cancellation of the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement on the basis that the concessionaires, both Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled their contractual obligations. Nicole Meilak
11:40 The public hospitals’ concession had been negotiated by Konrad Mizzi, who was health minister at the time. The deal raised eyebrows as VGH was a relatively known consortium at the time. Later on, the concession was sold to Steward Healthcare together with €55 million in debts accrued by VGH, for a nominal price of €1. It was sold less than two years after the concession was granted to VGH. Nicole Meilak
11:35 The Steward deal, widely known as the ‘Vitals case’, has been a long ride. The deal was struck in 2015, when government handed a concession for the running of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH). It was handed St Luke’s Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital, and Gozo General Hospital. Nicole Meilak
11:29 Good morning! We’re going to be reporting live this afternoon as the court decides on the validity of the €60 million privatisation deal that saw three hospitals sold off to foreign investors. Nicole Meilak

A court will decide on Friday the validity of the government’s €60 million deal to privatise the 2015 deal that saw three hospitals privatised and handed to foreign investors.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia filed the court case in 2018 in a bid to cancel the 99-year emphyteutical concession agreement awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Delia argued that the Vitals Global Healthcare, and their heirs in title Steward Healthcare, had not fulfilled the contractual obligations tied to the deal.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale will decide on Delia’s request to have the deal rescined.

Meanwhile, Adrian Delia on Friday morning has said a victory in this case will be a victory for all the people.

More to follow

