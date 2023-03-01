menu

Car driver, passenger seriously injured after Vitz and Porsche Cayenne crash on Central Link

A male driver sustained grievous injuries and his passenger serious injuries after collision on Attard’s Central Link road

1 March 2023, 9:45am
by Kurt Sansone
The wreckage of the Toyota Vitz after CPD officials extracted the injured driver and his passenger (Photo: Police)
A 53-year-old male driver and his 50-year-old female passenger had to be hospitalised after a car collision on Attard’s Central Link road on Tuesday.

Police said the Żabbar man, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, suffered grievous injuries, while the female passenger from Msida sustained serious injuries.

The Porsche Cayenne involved in the crash on Attard's Central Link road (Photo: Police)
CPD officials on the scene of the accident (Photo: Police)
Both had to be extracted from the wrecked vehicle by members of the Civil Protection Department.

They were involved in a collision with a Porsche Cayenne driven by a 39-year-old man from Attard, who was hospitalised for shock treatment.

Police said the accident happened at 7pm on the main thoroughfare that connects Rabat with the Mrieħel Bypass.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak opened an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

