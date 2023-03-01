Catering workers earning less than €15,000 a year on average

Catering workers earn on average less than €15,000 a year, according to statistics revealed in a parliamentary question.

The statistics, as taken from the Labour Force Survey, shows that the average wage for workers in the catering sector, including restaurants and hotels, was €14,937 for the first nine months of 2022.

This does not include overtime, bonuses and allowances.

Moreover, there were 15,996 people employed in the sector during the same period of time.

This includes full-time and part-time workers as well as full-time workers with reduced hours.

However, this number does not include self-employed workers in catering.

The question was put forward by Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo towards Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.