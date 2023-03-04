MaltaToday wins three awards at Malta Journalism Awards

MaltaToday editor in chief Matthew Vella won the best print news story and best investigation at the 31st edition of the Malta Journalism Awards, while Nicole Meilak won the best upcoming journalist award.

The best investigation award was a joint submission by MaltaToday and Times of Malta. Vella, Jacob Borg and Ivan Martin lifted the lid on Malta's criminal underworld in a joint investigation.

The awards ceremony was held in the Grand Salon at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta.

The ceremony acknowleded and honoured journalistic works published or broadcast in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The awards are organised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM). The event was not held in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The submissions were judged by two sets of independent panels, who between them analysed a record 335 submissions from practically all media houses in Malta.

More to follow.