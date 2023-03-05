PN MP raises concerns over children’s performance on gender fluidity but LGBTIQ activists push back

Updated with statements by Culture Minister and Reform Parliamentary Secretary on Sunday at 19:31pm

Nationalist MP Julie Zahra has raised concern over a forthcoming Żigużajg performance and workshop regarding gender fluidity aimed at children aged eight to 10.

Zahra said she was reflecting concerns raised to her by “worried parents” but admitted to not reading a copy of the screenplay.

"Several worried parents have approached me about a representation, ‘Gender Boss’, is organising for 8-10 year olds beginning 16 March and to which schools have been invited," Zahra said on social media.

Her remarks were rebuked by rights campaigners.

Żigużajg’s website describes Gender Boss as a "multidisciplinary performance aimed at teaching youngsters about gender fluidity" and "entertaining the concept that gender is flexible and adaptable, not selected for you but by you".

The government programme of cultural events aimed at children and families, is set to put on five performances – twice for schools and three times for the general public.

“If it means what we think it means; were sociologists, anthropologists, sexologists, psychologists and other experts consulted for advice before this subject reaches these children?” she asked.

Two European Parliament candidates and one party leader from ADPD and Volt respectively, have called out Zahra for her comments.

“Art is meant to challenge and open people's minds and for children of gender non-conforming, non-binary, and trans identities, this just shows that they are, ultimately, not welcome to be who they want to be. Honestly, Julie, do better,” Volt co-president Alexia DeBono said.

ADPD deputy leader Sandra Gauci insisted Zahra’s comments mimicked the “anti-gender playbook”.

“While Zahra’s comments might seem harmless on the surface, when we read between the lines we can note a number of red herrings that mimic the anti-gender playbook being used across the world,” she said.

Spazju Kreattiv defends 'Gender Boss'

‘Gender Boss’ is in no way meant to act as a brainwashing tool or an act of prejudice or compromising gender identities towards the targeted age bracket as it may be alternatively interpreted, Spazju Kreattiv reacted in a statement on Sunday.

"On the contrary, it's being devised by accomplished artists, with who we have worked on these topics in the past, with assistance from experts in the field, to promote acceptance and understanding of diversity through arts and creativity,” Spazzju Kreattiv added.

The entity responsible for this cultural programme insisted that as part of its remit, it has a long-standing experience in developing programmes for children and young people on similar and other highly topical subjects with an outstanding level of responsibility and integrity.

Rebecca Buttigieg found Zahra’s statements worrying and according to her, these comments reveal “the fundamental beliefs of the Nationalist Party against equality.”

“Zahra, who portrays herself as a modern politician, is amongst the most conservative, is against an artistic representation which simply conveys a message in favour of inclusiveness,” said the Reforms Parliamentary Secretary.

Buttigieg said the PN want to keep stifling the voice of diversity and respect.

“They can rest assured that they will find us protecting the interests of all genders and orientations, in a society that values love.”