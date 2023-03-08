Joseph Zammit McKeon sworn in as Ombudsman

Former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon was sworn in as Parliamentary Ombudsman in a ceremony on Wednesday.

He was sworn in a ceremony at San Anton Palace earlier on Wednesday.

Zammit McKeon was appointed Ombudsman following unanimous approval by parliament on Monday.

After the ceremony, the outgoing Ombudsman, Anthony C. Mifsud, welcomed judge Zammit McKeon at the Office of the Ombudsman, and also met commissioners who fall under his remit.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia.