PN tables motion calling on parliament to condemn hospitals concession

The Nationalist Party has tabled a motion calling on parliament to condemn the hospitals concession deal, and oblige the Prime Minister to take any action necessary to recover what was paid to Vitals and Steward.

The motion was signed by leader Bernard Grech and MP Adrian Delia, and was tabled on Tuesday.

The motion comes in the wake of a court decision that annulled the Steward hospitals concession contract concluded during the Muscat administration.

The court attributed fraudulent behaviour to the private concessionaires and ordered that the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals be returned to the government.

The contract had obliged the private operator to build a new hospital in Gozo, among other commitments, but none were fulfilled. The court ruling is subject to an appeal.

The motion will be debated on Thursday 16 March, and the Opposition will be seeking a vote.

“The PN leader is inviting Robert Abela, and other Labour MPs to support the motion, and in turn support the Maltese and Gozitans. In that way, they can commit to returning the money that was stolen from people,” the PN said.