Michelle Muscat's car part of husband’s resignation package, Abela confirms

Michelle Muscat’s car was paid for under the terms of the termination package which Joseph Muscat received when he resigned from the post of prime minister.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Robert Abela when replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, on Wednesday.

Buttigieg asked whether, besides having the services of a car and a chauffeur, Joseph Muscat was also being provided with a second car and whether this includes the services of a chauffeur and/or security person paid for by the government.

Abela confirmed the second car given to Muscat is the same car being used by his wife and that it doesn’t come with a driver.

In the wake of the 2019 political crisis, triggered by the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the fact that Yorgen Fenech was being charged as the mastermind of the murder, Muscat was forced to resign from office. He received a severance package worth an estimated €120,000.

The package was never made public in its entirety, but Abela acknowledged last year that it also included the use of a former Transport Malta office for his private consulting firm in Sa Maison, Pieta'.